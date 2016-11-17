Koeman reiterates Depay interest; clarifies Lukaku situation

Ronald Koeman has once again stated his desire to sign Man United’s Memphis Depay and claimed he was misquoted about Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton boss is keen to add his fellow compatriot to the Toffees squad in January and kept a firm eye on him when going to watch the Netherlands’ recent international matches.

“If there is any possibility I would be interested,” said Koeman at his latest press conference.

“I was interested in the player when I was at Southampton two years ago and of course we will do some business in January.”

Koeman also responded after newspaper headlines suggested he had told striker Romelu Lukaku to leave Goodison Park to further his career.

“You had several headlines about what I said and I just need to defend myself as the headline is taken out of context,” added Koeman.

“We have to show Romelu that we will grow, we will get bigger and will fight for titles. If we stay only at this level then it is not good if he finishes his career at Everton.”