Koeman remains coy on Kone but ‘wants to keep’ Lukaku

Ronald Koeman has stated his desire to keep Romelu Lukaku at Everton – and remains coy on rumours linking the Toffees with Lamine Kone.

Lukaku has been linked with a return to Chelsea this summer, and after losing prized defender John Stones to Manchester City, Koeman does not like the idea of another star exiting.

“I don’t comment on rumours,” the Dutchman stated, “We have discussions with the board and with Steve Walsh, and we want three or four more players.

“Romelu Lukaku is still an Everton player and we want to keep our best players.

“Lukaku is doubtful (on Saturday) because of the cut from the Espanyol game, (Seamus) Coleman also has a problem as well.”

Koeman also responded to rumours that the club has placed a bid of £18m for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, after reports on Friday that the player has requested a transfer from Sunderland.

“I don’t talk about rumours, players who are still in contracts with other teams,” Koeman said.

“I speak about players who have signed a contract to Everton and when everything is done but not about rumours. I don’t like that from other managers and I don’t do that.”

The former Feyenoord boss made signing Swansea centre-back Ashley Williams a priority, and admits the Welsh international will play a crucial part in the coming season.

“We had to get a new defender and Ashley brings experience, leadership and he knows the Premier League,” Koeman said.

“Phil Jagielka is the captain of the team. We don’t have too many centre-backs. We need four so there is no way he can leave the club.”