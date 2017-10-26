Koeman reveals how close Giroud was to joining Everton

Ronald Koeman has admitted that failing to get Olivier Giroud to sign for Everton was “hard to swallow”.

The Dutchman was sacked by Everton on Monday with the Toffees sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

Koeman has claimed that the France international was very close to joining Everton in the summer, only for the striker to turn down the move.

“I had Olivier Giroud in the building,” said Koeman. “That was hard to swallow.”

He told Dutch football magazine Voetbal International: “That would have been perfect but he decided he’d rather live in London.

“You tell me where you can get a better striker.”

Everton sold their leading scorer Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for an initial fee of £75m.

“Lukaku was important to us, not only because of his goals, but because of his way of playing – strong, quick, direct,” said Koeman.

“There was always the option of the long ball to him. Now we missed such a player, we had Nicola Vlasic and Wayne Rooney, players who want the ball in to feet.”