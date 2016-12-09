Koeman reveals reason behind Lukaku goal drought

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said leading scorer Romelu Lukaku needs more support from his team-mates to get him back on target.

The Belgium international has scored just once in the last six Premier League matches, is currently five league games without a goal and has not registered a shot on target in three of his last four outings.

But with next-highest scorer Ross Barkley (three) relegated to the bench against Manchester United last weekend and winger Yannick Bolasie, who has provided four assists for Lukaku, now out for a year with knee ligament damage, the manager has put the emphasis on the rest of the team to step up.

“It’s a little bit the story of strikers,” said the Dutchman.

“You can have a good run of scoring goals and then have a bit of time where you don’t really get big chances to score.

“The players around him need to create more and he can improve in his movements – it’s a team question to create more chances.

“We know how we need to create chances for him. If he gets the chances, we know he will score goals.

“We need movements around the player and that was the reason why Kevin Mirallas played closer to Romelu against Manchester United. He needed that support as a striker.”

Everton have won just once in 10 matches in all competitions but despite taking two points from their last four games they remain in eighth place.