Koeman reveals twist in Barkley saga as window counts down

Everton have not received any offers for Ross Barkley and the midfielder could yet feature under Ronald Koeman this season.

Manager Koeman said last month the England midfielder’s future lay elsewhere because he was unwilling to sign a new contract.

Barkley, 23, is now entering the final year of his deal at Goodison Park and has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

But Koeman says no clubs have registered any interest and, unless that changes, the player will continue to play a part at his boyhood club.

Koeman said: “There is no offer on the table for Ross. That means he will stay in Everton.

“What will happen in the coming weeks I don’t know. I expect to have offers because he made the decision not to sign a new contract, but if there is no interest then he will stay and be part of the team and the best XI will start the game.”

Barkley has missed most of pre-season after undergoing groin surgery and will not be available for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Stoke.

He is back in training, however, and Koeman has been pleased with his attitude during sessions.

The Dutchman insists he would have no concerns about the player should a move fail to materialise before transfer deadline day at the end of the month.

Koeman, speaking at a press conference, said: “Yes, (he will be available) because the player has one year (on his) contract and there maybe no offer, or maybe the club will not accept the offer that will come in because he is a really good player, a young player, an English player.

“Of course if someone likes to buy Ross then it is a big deal. I respect every personal ambition of every player but still he is doing training with Everton, he is part of the team and training in a good way. He is back from groin surgery.

“We will see what will happen in the next couple of weeks.”