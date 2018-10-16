Holland manager Ronald Koeman has stated his confidence that Virgil van Dijk will be fit for Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield on Saturday.

The defender, who scored in the 3-0 Nations League win over Germany on Saturday, will miss Holland’s friendly with Belgium on Tuesday and there were concerns he was still being troubled by a rib injury he suffered in Liverpool’s win over Southampton last month.

However, Koeman has revealed that Holland had agreed with Liverpool he would only play the first match and the centre-half will be absolutely fine for the weekend.

“Our technical staff have had contact with their technical staff,” Koeman said.

“Together we decided that he would only play against Germany. If you get something from a club, you sometimes have to give something back.

“He will be able to play for Liverpool again next week.”

The news on Van Dijk is a welcome boost for Liverpool, who look set to be without Mohamed Salah after the striker limped out of Egypt’s 4-1 friendly win over Swaziland with a “muscle strain”, while his fellow forward Sadio Mane is also a doubt after he broke his thumb while away with Senegal.

