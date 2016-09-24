Ronald Koeman thinks Idrissa Gueye can have the same impact on Everton as N’Golo Kante had on Leicester City last season.

Everton find themselves second in the Premier League table after five games so far this season and Gueye has been a key factor in their impressive performances.

The Toffees paid £7.1million to Aston Villa for the Senegal midfielder and Koeman is shocked that none of Everton’s rivals were interested in Gueye.

“It is not a surprise to us how well he is doing because he was always on our list for that position,” said Koeman.

“But maybe it is a surprise to the other clubs who saw Aston Villa get relegated last season and did not have him on their radar.”

Kante, who now plays for Chelsea, was part of the Foxes side that stormed to the Premier League title last campaign and Koeman can see similarities between the pair.

“He can have the same impact as N’Golo Kante because he plays in the same important position in the team,” added Koeman.

“He is an important player in how we like to press, on second balls and in the energy he shows that gives a reaction to the other players.

“To know a player properly you have to work with them every day and I’m very happy with how he is acting and playing, not only without the ball but with the ball, too.”