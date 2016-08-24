Koeman set to raid former club for defender – report

Southampton full-back Cuco Martina is reportedly ‘close’ to being reunited with Ronald Koeman at Everton, according to the BBC.

The arrival of Jeremy Pied at St Mary’s this summer has made the 26-year-old Dutchman surplus to requirements and is poised to become cover for Seamus Coleman at Goodison Park.

Martina was initially bought by Koeman during his spell in charge of the Saints and the duo could be working together again as early as Thursday.

Martina was not in the Southampton squad for games with Watford and Manchester United, while Koeman has previously stated that a new right-back was one of his transfer priorities.

“That’s possible,” Koeman said when questioned about a move for a full-back.

“Because what I like to have is, really, two players for each position in the team and we need to have that competition to get the best out of each player.

“That is a possibility.”