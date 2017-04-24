Koeman in Man Utd dig; advises Belgian striker to avoid move

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has told star striker Romelu Lukaku that he should stay at Goodison Park rather than join Manchester United.

The Toffees chief has not been impressed by United this season and believes Lukaku will have a better chance of playing Champions League football with Everton than Jose Mourinho’s men, who have been linked with a big-money move for the Belgian hitman this summer.

He said in the Daily Record: “I cannot see Manchester United finishing in the top four.

“Zlatan’s injury looks bad and when I look at the amount of matches they are having to play this season I can see them missing the top four.

“I have not been impressed by the way they play.

“They are struggling to decide matches. With Everton we drew twice against United this season and both times there was more in it for us.

“The Europa League is a different calibre than the Champions League.

“The fact Man United were struggling to beat a team like Anderlecht proves what kind of season the club is having.”

Koeman has revealed his plans to take Everton to another level with a huge summer spending spree.

He added: “Everton now have the resources to keep every player, including Lukaku, who has a contract for another two years.

“I am talking to the owners every week. We want to make the next step with this club towards a higher level.

“A lot is possible here and we want to bring in the best players we can get, players who will help us to play for a place in the Champions League.

“For next season we need a ­bigger squad anyway as we will be in Europe again. But keeping our best players is a prime target for me. We are doing everything we can to hold on to top players.”