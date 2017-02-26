Koeman targets late dash for Champions League place

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has not ruled out making a late run for Champions League qualification as his side’s momentum continues to grow.

The 2-0 win over bottom side Sunderland extended their unbeaten Premier League run to nine matches, during which they have taken 21 points.

Although they remain in seventh, Arsenal, in fourth, are only six points ahead having played one match fewer and Koeman has urged his players to set themselves the target of catching them.

“The worst situation for a football player is you play for nothing,” said the Dutchman.

“Yeah, (we want) the highest position but I like to play for something.

“Above us is still a gap but it is never ending, when it is five or six points it is still possible to reach them.

“But the first team behind us is West Brom (four points back) and we get West Brom at home in two weeks.”