Koeman: Teams fear facing Everton at Goodison Park again

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says opposition fear facing his side at Goodison Park again after overseeing a sharp upturn in home form this season.

The Toffees have won seven successive Premier League matches at home and the Merseyside derby defeat in December is their only league loss on their own ground in the last 13 months.

Everton have scored 26 goals and conceded just five in their current home run and Koeman believes Saturday’s visitors Burnley – who have yet to win away from home – and remaining opponents Watford and Chelsea have every right to be wary.

“Most teams are stronger at home than they are away – that is normal in football – but the team is really confident at home now,” Koeman told evertonfc.com.

“It is also the case that our opponents maybe have more doubts coming to Goodison Park.”

Their home form has kept Everton in a position to be able to improve on their current seventh place between now and the end of the season, although making the top four is unrealistic.

“We will try (to finish higher) and it starts by ourselves,” he added.

“If we keep winning and keep the momentum then it is possible because, while Chelsea and Tottenham are maybe the strongest teams at the moment, the rest have difficulties.

“We have to win our own games, that is the only important thing for us.”