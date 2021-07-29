Koeman tells Barcelona bosses not to sign Liverpool, Tottenham targets

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has reportedly told club president Joan Laporta not to sign two targets heavily linked with Liverpool and Tottenham this summer.

The LaLiga giants are currently struggling with financial constraints that have forced them to offer a reduced salary to club legend Lionel Messi in their efforts to try and keep him. Lower terms have also been offered to other first-team stars, although the news has gone down like a lead balloon at the Nou Camp.

The Catalan side are also looking to offload several first-team names, including the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti.

They have been able to make some additions this summer, with Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, and Emerson all arriving. However, of the quartet, only Emerson cost them an actual transfer fee.

Recent reports suggest that Barca are also keen on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

Sanches has been strongly tipped to fill the void left by Gini Wijnaldum’s exit at Liverpool. He played a key role as Lille pipped PSG to the French title last season.

Revitalised Sanches available for 20 million Lille president Olivier Letang is reportedly open to selling midfielder Renato Sanches this summer for £20 million, with both Liverpool and Arsenal reported to be interested in the Portuguese midfielder.

The 23-year-old former Swansea loanee has also been linked with Arsenal. However, both Barca and Jurgen Klopp’s men are ahead of the Gunners in the race for his services.

As for Romero, the Argentina centre-back has been Spurs’ top target since Fabio Paratici arrived as sporting director.

The 23-year-old was voted the best defender in Italy last season while on loan from Juventus. He is expected to complete an agreed transfer to Atalanta before then being sold for a huge profit.

Koeman not keen on Prem targets

However, a report in the Daily Express claims that Koeman does not want either player at the Nou Camp.

The article states that despite liking Sanches, the Dutchman does not feel he is the right fit for Barcelona.

In terms of Romero, Koeman believes that his side are already well-stocked at centre-back and don’t need him.

The news will certainly come as a boost to both Liverpool and Spurs. They both remain the market to land the duo to bolster potential problem positions.

Tottenham were also handed a further lift in their efforts to sign Romero, with news emerging that Atalanta have already identified the player’s replacement.

READ MORE: Liverpool respond after Raiola makes shock, incendiary Pogba proposal