Koeman tells Barkley to blame himself for England snub

Ronald Koeman says Ross Barkley needs to take responsibility for his recent failures to break into the England team.

Barkley was somewhat fortunate to be named in Roy Hodgson’s England squad for Euro 2016 after a poor end to last season and failed to play a single minute at the tournament.

The midfielder has started this season in good form but was overlooked by new boss Sam Allardyce.

Speaking recently about his international frustration, Barkley said: “Roy could have shown more faith in me.

“I was working my hardest, doing double sessions but wasn’t playing. I felt I wasn’t important to the squad and that’s not a nice feeling. I’d never like to be in that position again. I’m going to use what happened in the summer to kick me on this season to get to the next level, which I believe I’ll get to.”

However, Koeman has told the 22-year-old to look closer to home.

“I don’t like that (when a player blames others),” said the Everton boss.

“First, you have to look at yourself. Every manager will select the best players and the best team. And if you show, then you will be selected.

“Maybe Ross didn’t play his best match against Stoke when Sam Allardyce was in the stadium. But also what Sam mentioned is that Ross is on his list.

“You can’t point your finger at somebody else. You have to ask yourself what you can do better, what you need to improve to be selected. That’s how I think about football.”