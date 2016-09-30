Koeman wants Everton improvement in attacking areas

Ronald Koeman was reasonably happy with a point against Crystal Palace but wants Everton to create more opportunities to score.

Koeman was celebrating his 100th game in charge of an English club, but his side were unable to reward with a 50th victory after Christian Benteke’s header secured the Eagles a point.

“It’s a good point in the end. We defended set plays and second balls well against a difficult team,” Koeman told Sky Sports.

“The team performance was outstanding, although we’d like to create more opportunities.

“We’ve had a good start to the season. The position in the table is not everything at the moment and we need to improve, but we’re doing a good job.”