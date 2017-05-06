Koeman wants Everton to be ‘more aggressive in the box’

Ronald Koeman insists Everton have to be “more aggressive in the box” if they are to end their goal drought after their loss to Swansea in the Premier League.

A header from Fernando Llorente gave the Swans a 1-0 victory and moved them out of the relegation drop zone at the expense of Hull, while the Toffees remain in seventh place.

And Koeman admits the performance was below par and that his side must do better in future matches.

“The difference is one goal, we had maybe more ball possession, it was difficult to create open chances. It was not good enough,” said Koeman.

“The final part, we had to be a little bit more aggressive in the box. The problem is in the last few weeks to create chances – we don’t score in the last three games.

“In my opinion, seventh position is a good position and next Friday is important to give the fans a win they deserve.”