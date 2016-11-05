Koeman wants Everton to learn from Chelsea mauling

Ronald Koeman has called on his Everton players to learn a harsh lesson after admitting Chelsea were just too good for them at Stamford Bridge.

A lacklustre Everton failed to muster a single shot on target in a game in which Ronald Koeman’s side were completely outperformed and fell to a heavy 5-0 defeat..

And the Dutchman admitted he did not expect the gulf in class between the Toffees, who have now won only one game from their last seven matches, and the new Premier League leaders.

“There are always reasons why you lose the game,” Koeman said. “First of all, Chelsea showed us today a very high level of football in every aspect. How aggressive you need to play, quality on the ball, winning second balls, a big difference.

“I did not expect that difference on the pitch but it happened. It is a big lesson for everybody today what happened on the pitch.”