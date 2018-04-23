Kolarov offers Roma advice on how to deal with Liverpool star Salah

Roma defender Aleksandar Kolarov insists the Serie A outfit cannot focus all their efforts on stopping Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah when the two sides meet in the Champions League semi-finals.

The newly-crowned PFA Player of the Year will be out to add to his 41 goals this season in Tuesday night’s first leg against his former club at Anfield.

But former Manchester City full-back Kolarov said Roma did not get distracted by stopping Lionel Messi in their stunning quarter-final triumph over Barcelona and nor would they by the in-form Egyptian.

“Against Barcelona we played as a team, we did not focus on Messi and by playing in this way we can achieve great things,” he said.

“It is not about stopping one player. Liverpool are not only Salah, they have a number of good players.”

