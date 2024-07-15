Kompany in direct talks with Arsenal, Tottenham target as Bayern go all out for £50m ace

Vincent Kompany has made it his personal mission to help Bayern Munich sign Desire Doue before several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, it has been revealed.

Despite getting relegated with Burnley last season, Kompany has joined Bayern as their new head coach. The Bundesliga titans paid Burnley around £10million to release Kompany from his contract after failing to convince Thomas Tuchel to complete a U-turn and stay in charge at the Allianz Arena.

Kompany did brilliantly to help Burnley win the Championship title in the 2022-23 season, though it is clear that he is lacking experience at the very top level. Nevertheless, Bayern swooped for the former Manchester City captain as they feel he can follow in Pep Guardiola’s footsteps and become a serial winner.

So far this summer, Bayern have made the deals for Eric Dier and Bryan Zaragoza permanent, while also adding youngsters Armindo Sieb and Nestory Irankunda to their ranks.

But Kompany will be delighted with the three main signings that the Bavarians have brought in. Not only have Bayern won the race for Michael Olise, but they have also finally captured long-term target Joao Palhinha and raided Stuttgart for Hiroki Ito.

Bayern will not stop there, however. According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who regularly breaks news on Bayern transfers, Kompany is eager to sign Rennes starlet Doue for the club.

The left winger, who can also play as a No 10 or on the right flank, is only 19 years old but has already built up a reputation as one of the best young players in France.

Doue’s exciting performances for Rennes have seen him emerge on the radars of major English clubs. Arsenal were one of the first to be linked, while TEAMtalk revealed on July 2 that Tottenham have made contact over a potential deal.

Arsenal transfers: Bayern leading Gunners in Doue pursuit

But Plettenberg states that Bayern have had an opening offer for Doue rejected and are now preparing a second, improved bid. Rennes rate Doue incredibly highly though and want €60million (£50m) before selling.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix, as they want to keep the teenager in France, but Bayern are leading the race as things stand.

Bayern are in ‘advanced talks’ with both Doue and Rennes as they close in on his signing. Kompany has also spoken with Doue over the phone to explain the club’s project and how the player will fit in.

Doue will not walk straight into Bayern’s starting eleven, as Kompany can already utilise top players such as Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala on the left flank. But the France U21 international has amazing potential and will hope to one day establish himself as a key player for Bayern, should this transfer reach completion.

