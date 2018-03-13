Kompany desperate for City to clinch title on day they play United

Vincent Kompany has admitted the prospect of a derby-day title celebration was an enticing one for all connected with Manchester City.

David Silva struck twice as City took another stride towards their seemingly inevitable coronation as Premier League champions as Stoke were beaten 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

Silva found the net early in each half as Pep Guardiola’s men enjoyed a comfortable night to re-establish a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

The result leaves City needing only a maximum of three wins from eight remaining games to take the title, but two would suffice if one of them comes against second-placed Manchester United.

That means there is a possibility City could complete the job in the derby against rivals United on April 7, if they beat Everton in their next game on March 31.

The influential defender told Sky Sports: “Everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But (we have to be) steady.

“We have one game before then which will be difficult and then we will see. It is not going to be handed to us.”

Guardiola also is well aware the City fans would love their coronation to come when they face Manchester United at the Etihad, but was again sounding a note of caution.

“We are very close now, we have 81 points which is a lot! We had a solid performance, we controlled the game and conceded no chances,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Now we have three weeks off, we go to Abu Dhabi and will come back strong. It is a tough winter for everybody so we are off straight away and we look forward to the weather.

“Today we were solid. David Silva controls the tempo. He has the skills no doubt about that but in the bad moments he is there to control the game and he is an aggressive competitor.

“To be champions is tough, it’s complicated. Our club does not have a history of a lot of titles. As soon as possible will be better but now we can be relaxed, the players go away with their international teams. It doesn’t matter where we win it.

“I understand that it is important to our fans to win it against United but the target is the next game at Everton. After that, if we play like today sooner or later we will be champions.”

