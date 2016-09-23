Kompany facing yet another lay-off with groin problem

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is facing another lay-off after the club confirmed the Belgian has suffered a groin injury.

Kompany felt pain late in Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round win at Swansea, which had been his first appearance of the season, and left the field moments before full-time.

The club are still to learn the full extent of the problem and no date has been put on the 30-year-old’s potential return.

There is some good news in that the injury is not connected to the calf complaints which blighted Kompany’s 2015-16 campaign, but it is the latest in a long line of setbacks to have hampered his career.

The influential centre-back has now suffered 34 injuries since joining City in 2008.

His most recent absence came after he sustained a thigh injury in the Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid in May. He missed the final two games of last season and the first eight of the new campaign.