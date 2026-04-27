Manchester City and Chelsea are both stepping up their interest in Anderlecht wonderkid Nathan De Cat, with TEAMtalk understanding the Premier League giants have been doing detailed background work on the Bayern Munich-linked teenager.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed that the 17-year-old midfielder – who can operate as a deep-lying playmaker or in a holding role – is rapidly emerging as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football, having already made his senior debut for Belgium.

De Cat’s situation is attracting particular attention due to the structure of his current contract, which runs until 2027.

Intermediaries are now making clubs aware, including Man City and Chelsea, that Anderlecht could face a major decision this summer, as the player turns 18 and becomes eligible to move freely across Europe.

Sources can reveal that both Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, and City Football Group have been closely monitoring his progress in recent weeks.

Indeed, scouts from both clubs left hugely impressed by his performances and development trajectory.

However, the race is far from straightforward.

A number of other Premier League sides have also been tracking De Cat, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all having watched him earlier this season as part of their long-term recruitment strategies.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bayern the biggest threat in De Cat chase

Despite that strong interest from England, the biggest threat to any Premier League move could come from Germany.

Bayern Munich are particularly keen, with Vincent Kompany’s presence at the Allianz Arena seen as a potential key factor given his deep connections to Belgian football and Anderlecht.

DON’T MISS: Bayern Munich considering shock Nicolas Jackson U-turn as Chelsea deal back ON if one condition met – sources

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also firmly in the mix, continuing their well-established strategy of recruiting elite young talent and developing them at the highest level.

Anderlecht, for their part, are aware of the growing interest and the potential pressure that could build over the coming months.