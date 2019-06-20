Kompany to reunite with former City teammate at new club Anderlecht

Craig Bellamy has signed a three-year deal to become Under-21 coach of Anderlecht.

The move reunites Bellamy with his former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany, who left the Etihad Stadium last month to become player-manager at the Belgian club.

“We are very happy with Craig’s arrival at RSC Anderlecht,” youth director Jean Kindermans told the club’s official website.

“He has a lot of experience and will be a great mentor for our youth players mentally speaking, but also in terms of football skills.

“As coach of the Under-21 team, his task will be to prepare our young talents for the first team.”

The former Wales forward, 39, was previously Cardiff’s Under-18 coach but stepped down from his role in January when allegations of bullying were made against him.

He “categorically” denied the allegations and vowed to clear his name while the club conducted its investigation into the claims.

The 39-year-old played for Norwich City, Coventry City, Newcastle United, Celtic, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham United, Manchester City and Cardiff City in his playing career.

