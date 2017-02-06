Kondogbia second only to Pogba, brother tells Prem suitors

Geoffrey Kondogbia is the second best holding midfielder in world football with only Paul Pogba superior to the Inter Milan star, according to the Frenchman’s brother.

Kondogbia was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea during the January transfer window and while a move failed to materialise, his brother has told the Premier League big guns exactly what they’re missing.

And his older sibling Evans, who plies his trade in Serie D, believes the 23-year-old is now on a par with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets when it comes to holding playmakers.

He concedes that Pogba is the finest performer on the planet at present in that position, but believes the Red Devils star is a different kind of player to his fellow countryman.

Evans Kondogbia told So Foot: “Comparisons with Pogba? They are two different players, but I couldn’t call all the newspapers to explain football to them.

“I’ve seen them say that he’s done poorly at Inter, yet I’ve read his statistics on dribbling, successful passes and recovered balls…

“Pogba is the best in the world in his position, Geoffrey comes after him, alongside Toni Kroos and Sergio Busquets.

“They are guys who make their teams play, win back many balls but don’t score much.”

Kondogbia has endured a difficult season at the San Siro after losing his place under former coach Frank De Boer, and although back in favour under Stefano Pioli, Evans said of his brother’s struggles: “Criticism? It doesn’t break him down. Geoffrey is a guy who doesn’t go out, he trains well and eats properly.

“His relationship with De Boer? When he was experiencing that situation with Frank de Boer, I asked him what had happened and he replied, ‘nothing, he’s a good coach, I just didn’t re-enter his plans’.

“He was really serene and so was I because I know that he’s a world-class player. My only concern with him is injuries.

“When things weren’t going well for him at Inter, three great coaches called me.

“Geoffrey has great mental strength and impresses me.”