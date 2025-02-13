Real Madrid are interested in Konstantinos Koulierakis, with a report claiming Los Blancos’ views on a potential deal for the VfL Wolfsburg defender amid Arsenal’s stance on William Saliba, as the Spanish giants make a big decision on the future of Dani Ceballos.

Saliba is one of the best centre-backs in the world, and his performances for Arsenal have attracted strong interest from Madrid. The defending Spanish and European champions have made the signing of the France international “an absolute priority” with talks already held with the defender’s representatives over a potential summer move.

While Saliba is reportedly ready to join Madrid and play with his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, Arsenal do not want to sell the defender and want £100million for him.

Madrid are still very much interested in Saliba, but, according to Fichajes, they have identified “a more accessible alternative” who will be much cheaper.

Koulierakis has been starring in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg this season, and Madrid reportedly believe that the 21-year-old would be a very good addition to their squad.

Los Blancos have been impressed with how quickly the Greece international centre-back has adapted to football in Germany after making the switch to Wolfsburg in PAOK FC in the summer of 2024.

Not only is Koulierakis very good defensively, but he is also a threat in front of the opposition’s goal.

In 127 matches in all competitions so far in his career, the young centre-back has scored 10 goals. He has also given six assists in those appearances.

However, Madrid are not the only club who have taken a shine to Koulierakis.

Fichajes has noted that Liverpool and AC Milan are also keen on a deal for Koulierakis, who is valued at €40million (£33.3m / $41.6m).

Real Madrid stance on Dani Ceballos

Madrid are having a good season, and one of the players who have come to the fore for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in recent times is Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup, but whenever he has played, he has done well and has been an important figure in the squad this campaign.

The Spanish midfielder has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season. He has given two assists in those games.

According to Fichajes, the Madrid coaching staff has been impressed with how the former Arsenal loanee has taken on instructions for matches and has provided balance in the midfield.

Madrid have not been convinced by Ceballos in the past, but the defending Spanish and European champions are now considering keeping him at the club for the long term and do not want him to leave in the summer transfer window.

Latest Real Madrid news: Wirtz competition, Vinicius Junior confidence

Koulierakis is not the only young player from the Bundesliga that Madrid are keen on signing in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos would love to add Florian Wirtz to their squad as well. The Germany international is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Manchester City are also interested in Wirtz.

Man City are looking at a long-term successor to Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne and believe that Wirtz would be perfect for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The 21-year-old playmaker has a release clause of £115million in his contract at Bayer Leverkusen, who are aiming to win the Bundesliga this season just like they did in the 2023-24 campaign.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Madrid have surged into the race for Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are keen on securing the services of the Real Sociedad midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are pushing to agree on a pre-contract with Zubimendi, but Madrid are a big threat and are determined to get a deal done for the Spain international.

Meanwhile, Madrid are confident that Vinicius Junior will not leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid believe that the Brazil international forward will eventually sign a new deal and extend his stay at the club.

There is interest in the forward from the Saudi Pro League, with Vinicius Junior having already turned down an initial offer from Los Blancos.

