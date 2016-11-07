Koscielny discusses Arsenal future, departure ‘possible’

Laurent Koscielny: Not giving up on CL just yet

Laurent Koscielny has said he may be tempted to play in another country before he thinks about retirement, but is happy at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old Frenchman has been with the Gunners for six years after joining from Lorient in 2010 and still has three years to run on his current contract.

However, he appears to be open to the prospect of a new challenge elsewhere.

“My future? I work really well at the club, and they are also happy with my work so I don’t see why there would be a reason to leave,” Koscielny told Telefoot.

“Desire to travel? It is always possible, but at the moment I haven’t bought a plane ticket.”