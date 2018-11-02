Koscielny names surprise Arsenal star as greatest danger to Liverpool

Liverpool have been warned by Laurent Koscielny that the chief threat to them on Saturday evening at Arsenal won’t come from the obvious danger.

The Gunners head into the match at Emirates Stadium protecting a 13-match unbeaten run – 12 of which have been wins – with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sharing the plaudits for their fine run of form.

But veteran defender Koscielny reckons Liverpool need to be on their guard against the man he sees as now back to his very best and capable of bringing an end to Liverpool’s own unbeaten 10-game start to the Premier League season.

“Mesut Ozil has deserved all the plaudits he got after his performance against the Foxes,’ the centre-back said. “He was incredible. His goal bailed us out before the break and then his pass for Hector [Bellerin] on our second goal is the best ball you will see all season.

“And he added an assist for Auba after a great dummy and understanding with [Alexandre] Lacazette.

“When Mesut is in this form, he is unstoppable and makes us win. He has extraordinary qualities.

“There are not many players like him in the world right now capable of producing a pass the like for Hector, beating four opposition players with just one ball.

“His display on that night will stay in people’s minds for a very long time. It is a case of ‘I was there when Ozil had that performance against Leicester.

“However, he needs to be at this level as much as possible this season. Great players are the ones playing at their best the whole season.”

Koscielny provides fitness update

Koscielny has been sidelined since suffering a bad Achilles tendon injury against Atletico Madrid in May, but is closing in on his return to first-team action and has now joined up with his team-mates again in training.

“I am continuing my recovery and I am getting closer to a return,” the France defender added. “I don’t want to rush anything but it is a great feeling to take part in training sessions with the squad again.”

