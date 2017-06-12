Koscielny refuses to rule out possible Marseille move

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny admitted he has “no idea” if he will join Marseille this summer.

The Ligue 1 club have been linked with an audacious swoop for Koscielny having been given a lucrative backing to challenge for the title next season.

According to reports, they have earmarked Koscielny as a possible defensive option, with the Arsenal man having supported Marseille growing up.

The 31-year-old has addressed these rumours in an interview with Telefoot.

“I have a contract with Arsenal, I even signed an extension last November until (June) 2020. I feel very good there,” Koscielny said.

“I have always said that I was a Marseille fan when I was younger. When a mythical club like Marseille contact you, it is good. But will I sign for them? I have no idea at all.”

He joined Arsenal seven years ago from French club Lorient, and has made 290 appearances for the Gunners.

Marseille have also been linked with Koscielny’s Arsenal teammate Olivier Giroud.