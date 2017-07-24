Koscielny speaks out on future amid Marseille links

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has insisted he has no desire to leave the club this summer amid reported interest from Marseille.

The 31-year-old previously failed to deny rumours that he could be heading to Ligue 1, but he now appears to have committed his future to the Gunners.

Koscielny signed a new deal until 2020 in January, though recent reports have suggested serious interest from Marseille.

“I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team,” he said.

“When I first got here, I didn’t think about how long I would stay at this club – but now I am starting my eighth season.”

Koscielny added: “Arsene Wenger is a big [inspiration] for me. He bought me from France, has given me everything to help me play for Arsenal, and has helped me as a man too.

“I have a big [loyalty] to this club and to the boss too. I am happy to be here with him and to fight for him because he is a great person.”