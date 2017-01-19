Koscielny speaks up in defence of Wenger’s Arsenal record

Laurent Koscielny has urged Arsene Wenger’s critics to judge the Arsenal manager on the players he has developed, rather than the Gunners’ lack of Premier League title success.

The French defender has won two FA Cups under Wenger but the Premier League title continues to elude him and it will need a big upturn in consistency if that long wait is to end this season.

“You may say that we haven’t won the title for a long time but he has not just built players, he’s built men too,” Koscielny told the club’s website.

“Every player who has played for Arsenal has grown here and has become a man.

“It’s a big number (of players). For me and the others, it’s a good opportunity to be with him and learn from him. He’s passionate about football. He loves football and he loves to watch his team play well with the ball.

“That’s why he’s here again after 20 years.

“Along with a lot of people, he’s helped this club grow with a new stadium, a new training ground, and he built the platform for us to compete for the Premier League and Champions League every year.”

Arsenal are eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.