Liverpool star sends warning shot to Robertson after glowing Klopp praise

Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas tackles for the ball against Mainz's Paul Nebel in a pre-season match, July 2021

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has insisted that he feels more ready to fight for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s team after a strong pre-season.

The Greek moved to Anfield from Olympiacos last summer, but has not enjoyed the best run since. Still, that is through no fault of his own. First-choice star Andy Robertson played all 38 Premier League games last term and 50 overall. As such, Tsimikas only made seven outings in his debut campaign.

However, he has put in stellar performances ahead of the new season.

Indeed, manager Klopp picked Tsimikas out for particular praise after his performance in the second of two 60-minute games against Bologna on Thursday.

Speaking on his own terms, the 25-year-old insisted that he is feeling good ahead of the new campaign.

“I’m very happy with the team’s performance,” the left-back told Liverpool’s official website.

“Everybody gave absolutely everything, we are very happy with that. We always do in the games what we train every week and I’m very happy for that.”

Asked about the potential of earning more minutes next season, he said: “Always these kind of games give me more power to continue running and to improve. And I’m very happy to help my team win 1-0 even in a friendly game.

“I always give my best to be close to the team. And whenever my coach gives me the opportunity to play, I’m always ready for that. Any opportunity, I’m ready.”

Liverpool have two more pre-season games to look forward to before their Premier League opener against Norwich next Saturday.

They play Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, both at Anfield in front of a 75 per cent capacity crowd, on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Tsimikas ready for Liverpool season

“I think, I’m sure all the players give everything every day in training. Every player is ready for this,” Tsimikas added.

“We’re ready for the first game of the season to do what we trained all these weeks here in the training camp.

“I think the team will be ready for this challenge.”

Liverpool will be hoping to mount another title charge this season after last term’s injury nightmare.

But amid all the problems, Robertson’s reliability kept Tsimikas out of the team.