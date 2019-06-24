Koulibaly makes big Napoli admission amid Man City, Man Utd links

Long-term Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League this summer by admitting he does not know if he will stay with Napoli.

The centre-back has been a long-term transfer target of United, with the Red Devils believed to have failed in a bid to land the player last summer.

Only last week il Corriere dello Sport claimed United had launched a final €100million bid for the Senegal international, while reports emerged earlier this month also suggested that Liverpool had entered the race to sign him.

However, the biggest rival to United appears to be Manchester City, who just last week were said to have placed an £85m bid with Napoli for his services.

And while the player refused to disclose which Premier League side he’d most like to play for, Koulibaly refused to rule out the prospect of leaving Napoli this summer.

“I don’t know [if I’ll still be at Napoli next year], I think so,” he told Goal following Senegal’s 2-0 win over Tanzania. “But I have to play the Afcon and then after that I’ll go back to Napoli.

“Everyone’s speaking about me, but I’m only speaking about Senegal, because that’s my objective today and I want to achieve something big with Senegal.”

The 28-year-old has continued to impress in Serie A and remains one of the world’s most sought-after defenders.

And after helping Senegal claim a 2-0 win over Tanzania in their Africa Cup of Nations opener, he continued: “I don’t want to talk about my future today, I prefer to talk about Senegal.

“Senegal achieved something great today. I am 200 per cent with Senegal and 200% with the 15 million Senegalese people.

“I’m relaxed, I want to focus on the Afcon and after that return to Napoli and we’ll see what happens.

“The most important thing now is to win with Senegal.”

Koulibaly signed a new deal with Napoli back in September 2018 to tie him to the club until 2023 and boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed in April that the centre-back’s £130m buyout clause does not kick in until 2021.

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!