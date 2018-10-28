Kovacic dodges questions over possible permanent Chelsea transfer

Mateo Kovacic thinks it’s “too early” to talk about his return to Real Madrid and a possible permanent transfer to Chelsea.

There were some high-profile exits in the summer at the La Liga giants and Kovacic was one man allowed to experience football away from the Bernabeu with a season-long loan deal at Chelsea.

The Croatian has settled in well at Stamford Bridge with the Blues performing well in the Premier League under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

“It’s too early for these questions, I am here and very happy,” Kovacic said in the Evening Standard when asked about his future.

“[Playing regularly] is good, I’m a little bit tired. I was not used to playing every three or four games and here it is very tough football.

“You can’t relax against anybody so it’s a little bit difficult but I really enjoy it. We have a great team, great fans and the city is nice. I like it a lot here.”

On his time in London so far, Kovacic added: “I go around and I enjoy the city – it’s huge and I haven’t seen enough of it yet. I’m looking forward to getting to know it more. I’m enjoying it. What’s the most interesting thing I’ve seen so far? The stadium.

“I don’t do anything special. I spend a lot of time in Cobham because I need to prepare myself for training and every game but after that I go home and enjoy time with my wife.

“Nothing special, we go for dinner, we live in the city so we are walking a lot. My family enjoys the city and that’s the most important thing for me in the end.”