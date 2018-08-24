Kovacic hints at permanent Chelsea move after tearing into Real Madrid

Chelsea new boy Mateo Kovacic has dropped a strong indication that he wants to make his move to Stamford Bridge permanent after expressing his frustration at his lack of game time at Real Madrid.

The Croatian midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge earlier this month on a season-long loan deal, with the agreement forming part of the deal that took goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid for €35million.

Kovacic moved to London after failing to command a regular shirt at Real Madrid; the player making 110 appearances over his three years at the Bernabeu, though the majority of these coming off the bench and in the club’s so-called lesser games.

And after making his debut off the bench in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Arsenal, Kovacic has outlined his hopes during his time at Chelsea.

Kovacic told sports channel Sport Klub: “It was important that after three years of inconsistency in playing time in Madrid I’ve got into a team that wants me and a coach who wants and trusts me.

“That’s how Chelsea happened. That’s what I really need now and I want to keep it that way.

“He’s known me for a long time and that’s what matters in my opinion.

“The squad is phenomenal with many great players – that is why is wasn’t so hard to adapt quickly.”

Kovacic is expected to play a larger part in Sunday’s match at Newcastle and the player admits he likes what he sees from the English game so far.

“The tempo is higher and there is more space, but it is not hard to adapt when you are surrounded by great players,” he added.

