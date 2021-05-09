Kroenke goodwill gesture could directly slash Arsenal transfer budget

A gesture of goodwill by Arsenal majority owner Stan Kroenke could have an unintended after-effect and tighten the club’s spending power in the transfer market, per a report.

Arsenal are facing the prospect of a season without European competition for the first time since 1995/96. The Gunners bowed out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage, ensuring their only method of European qualification now remains the Premier League.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

The club’s struggles under Mikel Arteta have been there for all to see, with a recent report detailing Kroenke’s intentions regarding the Spaniard’s position at the managerial helm.

Indeed, Arsene Wenger dropped this accurate truth bomb for the Gunners ahead of the clash with Unai Emery’s side.

Worse could still come for the Gunners if they don’t secure a top-half finish. As such, Arteta himself admits he’s been left with a lot of soul-searching to do.

One sure-fire way to emerge from the gloom is to successfully navigate the transfer windows.

However, a recent report from the Mirror has revealed how the Gunners’ future transfer budgets may be restricted more than usual.

This is because of the club’s fines relating to the failed European Super League. As part of the punishments for those involved, UEFA have declared the clubs must pay a ‘£1.44m goodwill gesture whilst also withholding five per cent of their European revenue.’

Kroenke has opted to dip into his own pocket to pay the fines, though the Mirror note this would be classified as ‘owner funding in Financial Fair Play calculations.’

“If Kroenke pays from his own funds, that is deemed an owner expense,” claimed one expert cited by the newspaper.

“It means Arsenal’s next income will be reduced and will have an impact on the amount they are allowed to spend on players.

“While the Arsenal fans may be welcoming his decision now, they might not be so impressed if they discover they will have less to spend on players as a direct result.”

Arteta fully aware of perilous slide

Arteta is acutely aware of the club’s decline, and urged the club’s owners to spend in order to avert their slide.

“Time is catching up right now,” said Arteta (via the Mirror). “It’s a trend, it’s years now that this has been happening.

“If the distance and the margins with the rest becomes too big, then it’s almost impossible to do it.

“I think we are still on time and we have put some very strong pillars and foundations in the last few months to do what we have to do.”

READ MORE: ‘I genuinely mean that’ – pundit backs Arsenal man to wreak summer transfer havoc