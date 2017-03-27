Kurt Zouma to decide on possible Chelsea exit in summer

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hinted that his time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end after failing to break into Antonio Conte’s plans this season.

The French defender was out of action for 11 months due to a serious knee injury, returning to full fitness at the turn of the year.

Despite making his return to the first team in Chelsea’s FA Cup tie against Peterborough on January 8, playing the full 90 minutes, the 22-year-old has been limited to just 23 minutes of Premier League action since.

The form of David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill in a defensive three has left Zouma on the sidelines and the prospect of defensive reinforcements in the summer has left the defender questioning his future at the club.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Zouma hinted: “Leave Chelsea? We’ll see at the end of the season.”

The Blues have been linked with a move for Italian centre-back Leonardo Bonucci in the summer, while Andreas Christensen is set to return to the club after a successful two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zouma is likely to remain out of the first-team picture next season and with just two years remaining on his contract, Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on the defender with both Schalke and Napoli linked.