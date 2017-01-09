Kuyt explains why he snubbed Spurs before joining Liverpool

Dirk Kuyt has confirmed for the first time that he rejected the chance to sign for Tottenham the year before he made the switch to Liverpool.

The Dutch forward went on to become a cult hero at Anfield after moving to Liverpool in 2006 following impressing spells in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord and Utrecht.

The Dutchman played 208 Premier League games before leaving Anfield in 2012, winning the League Cup in his final season.

But in an interview with FourFourTwo, the 36-year-old has revealed that he almost joined Tottenham a year earlier.

“A year before I went to Liverpool, I had the opportunity to go to Spurs, where the manager Martin Jol and chairman Daniel Levy expressed an interest,” he said.

“But it was on transfer deadline day, and at that time I didn’t want the move.

“Later on Liverpool became the number one club who wanted me, although all the negotiations took a while.

“Other clubs showed an interest too, such as Atletico Madrid. That’s also a nice club, but once I’d heard of Liverpool’s interest, it was the only club I wanted to go to.

“From a young age I’d always liked Liverpool.”