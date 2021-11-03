Kyle McFadzean reacts to rare home defeat for Coventry City

Coventry City defender Kyle McFadzean believes his side should have taken something out of their recent game against Swansea City.

The Sky Blues lost at home in the Championship for the first time this season. A fast start from Swansea was enough for the visitors to claim all three points.

Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe struck inside the opening 12 minutes for Swansea, before McFadzean pulled one back before half-time. There were no further goals in the second half.

Despite this, McFadzean believes Coventry should have got at least a draw out of the game.

Speaking to the Coventry club website, he said: “We knew what was coming and we just didn’t deal with it, and we didn’t get to grips with it quick enough.

“We went 2-0 down and sometimes before you know it the game is over, but we did well to get back into it and a fair result probably would have been a draw.

“Both of the goals were disappointing to concede and someone should have cleared it. It was a good finish to be fair to him.

“We deserved something out of the game but at the end of the day we didn’t get anything so we have to move on now to Saturday.”

Can Coventry bounce back?

City are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Bristol City to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Bristol City themselves are coming into the game off the back of a defeat. They were beaten 3-0 by Birmingham City at St Andrews on Tuesday night.

It was their second straight 3-0 reversal in the West Midlands, having also been beaten at West Brom recently.

On Saturday’s opponents, McFadzean added: “They have got a really good, experienced manager and have some established Championship players, but we’re at home and hopefully can get a win.”

