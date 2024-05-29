Kylian Mbappe admits ‘you never know’ on spectacular transfer to Serie A giant he loved as a child

Kylian Mbappe has revealed he'll play for AC Milan if he ever moves to Serie A

Kylian Mbappe has admitted “you never know” where he’ll end up in the future, and that he is “going to play for” AC Milan if he ends up in Italy, as he “was a fan of” them as a child.

Mbappe has spent his entire playing career in his native France to this point. He began at Monaco, and after 60 games and 27 goals, he made the switch to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He’s been with the serial French league winners for seven seasons, racking up 308 appearances, 256 goals and 108 assists.

At multiple points during his time there, it has both been suggested and looked likely that he would move onto bigger things.

Real Madrid have frequently been linked with Mbappe, but until recently, there have not been any huge signs that he’ll actually end up there.

But the superstar told PSG he’d be leaving at the end of his contract this summer, and Real seemed the obvious next step given he’ll have choice of where to go as a free agent.

Outlets have reported that he’s going to Real, though official confirmation from the player or the club is yet to be issued.

Mbappe’s latest reveal could be a cause for concern for fans of the European giants.

DON’T MISS: Ten new-era Galacticos Real Madrid could sign this summer with game-changing Mbappe deal first

Mbappe hints at AC Milan move

Indeed, the striker has spoken to Sky Italia about his desire to move to AC Milan, who he supported as a child.

“You never know what can happen,” he said.

“When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan. I always said that if I come one day to Italy, I’m going to play for Milan. I watch always the Italian league, every game of Milan.”

If the striker has already agreed to join Real, as it’s believed, the club themselves wont’t be scared of Mbappe’s comments, though it could strike fear in fans, given it’s not yet fully known if he is definitely going to Real.

Mbappe happy with next steps

Mbappe followed up with a statement regarding his happiness at the next step that suggests it’s not going to be with Milan.

“I was in Paris. I’m going to have a new club now. I’m really happy with what I have now,” he said.

It would be unlikely for him to suggest you never know what’s going to happen while talking about his next club, especially given the amount of reports regarding his move to Real.

Indeed, it would be a massive surprise if the La Liga giants weren’t his next destination, though Milan could potentially feature somewhere down the line.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe: Four superstars who may have to leave Real Madrid if blockbuster free transfer goes through