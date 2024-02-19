Kylian Mbappe has ‘already signed’ Real Madrid contract; length, salary, surprise signing bonus and presentation plans revealed

Real Madrid have finally secured a signature from Kylian Mbappe ahead of him joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, seeing off a late approach by another club in the process, according to a report.

Mbappe has seemed destined to sign for Real Madrid as the end of his contract with PSG has been approaching, but as Los Blancos learnt in 2022, nothing can be classed as a certainty until it is official.

Able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside France now he is into the final six months of his contract with PSG, which he declined to extend into another season, Mbappe has given his word to Real Madrid.

According to Marca, he has in fact ‘already signed’ his first contract with Real Madrid, doing so earlier this month after they initially made contact with his representatives in January.

It has come as a blow to ‘one of the most powerful clubs on the football scene’ – the identity of which is sadly not revealed, although reports elsewhere in Spain have suggested recent contact from Manchester City – who supposedly considered making their own offer to PSG’s all-time top scorer in recent days.

Marca has revealed not just Mbappe’s commitment to Real Madrid, but also the details of the deal he has agreed with them.

According to the Spanish source, Mbappe will sign a five-year contract with Los Merengues. In other words, he will be tied down until the age of 30.

In terms of salary, Mbappe will become the highest-paid member of the Real Madrid squad, but they have managed to convince him to adjust some of his demands inasmuch as he will only just eclipse current top earners Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and David Alaba.

Whereas Mbappe has been earning €32m (£27.3m) net per season from PSG, he will instead take home somewhere between €15m (£12.8m) and €20m (£17.1m) net annually from Real Madrid, plus bonuses.

His exact earnings will adapt on an increasing scale over the duration of his stay in the Spanish capital, but it will still be a lower guaranteed sum than the €26m-per-year that was on offer two years ago, when Mbappe ultimately backed away from Madrid and signed a new deal in Paris.

This time, Real Madrid have been eager to ensure Mbappe’s arrival. Despite earlier reports he would not be rushed into a decision, they now have his commitment once again.

In fact, the only point that caused slight disagreements in negotiations related to image rights, but Florentino Perez has managed to negotiate a better deal for Real Madrid in that regard.

Smaller-than-expected Mbappe signing bonus revealed

Furthermore, the signing-on bonus Mbappe will receive is in fact not due to exceed €50m (£42.7m), despite the plans being for a bonus of €130m two years ago and recent claims it could still surpass a nine-figure barrier.

Mbappe’s camp have acknowledged his desire to prioritise Real Madrid as a dream destination, putting football reasons before financial ones – even though he still won’t be struggling to make ends meet!

Now, Real Madrid are working on organising a presentation ceremony for Mbappe worthy of the magnitude of their next Galactico signing.

They want to unveil him at their newly redeveloped Bernabeu stadium, which will have to happen after the start of July but not clash with the European Championship (between June 14 and July 14) or the Olympics (July 24 to August 10), since Mbappe wants to participate for France at both competitions.

