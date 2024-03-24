Kylian Mbappe announces transfer confirmation date as blockbuster Real Madrid deal takes shape

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed when an announcement over his future will be made as the PSG superstar gears up for a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

Earlier this year, Mbappe told PSG that he will leave the club once his contract expires in the summer. Since that news broke, the speculation surrounding his long-term future has been rife.

For many people, Mbappe is the best player in the world right now and for good reason. Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has scored 38 goals this season while also providing eight assists.

He’s the clear front-runner for the Ligue 1 Golden Boot and he’s also the joint top scorer in the Champions League this season too.

While several Premier League sides have held an interest in Mbappe over the years, it’s been well-documented that it’s his personal ambition to join Real Madrid one day.

Earlier this year, La Liga president Javier Tebas told L’Equipe that there’s a “99% chance” that Mbappe will join Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe himself has now dropped a fresh hint about his future as the PSG star has confirmed that a decision over his future will be made before the Euros.

“People will know my future before the Euros. I’m very calm about it,” the Frenchman told Telefoot.

“My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I’ll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things.”

Mbappe can take Real Madrid to the next level

While Real Madrid already boast one of the best squads in the world, the arrival of Mbappe could take them to a new level entirely.

Following the departure of Karim Benzema in the summer, the club have made use of Joselu while also utilising Jude Bellingham in a more attacking role.

The club currently boast an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga and having scored 64 goals, they have outscored all of their domestic rivals this season.

By adding Mbappe and Endrick into the equation, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be looking seriously stacked heading into next season.

While Real Madrid seems like the most likely destination for Mbappe this summer, France legend Thierry Henry believes that the 25-year-old will be a success wherever he goes.

“Kylian will be good wherever he goes. We’re talking about a monster here. Let’s be happy that he is French,” Henry told Le Parisien.

“Kylian, everyone envies us. Every time I am abroad, people say to me: ‘How lucky you French are to have a player like him!

“Kylian is already in the future and that’s good anyway because it’s France, it’s our football and we need this guy who represents us kind of everywhere. Kylian is extraordinary. He’s mad.”

Mbappe will leave PSG this summer as the club’s all-time top scorer and having already won 13 trophies for the club, he will also go down as one of their most successful players of all time.

