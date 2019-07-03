PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has appeared to put speculation linking him with either Real Madrid or Liverpool this summer to bed after signalling his intent to stay with the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe has been strongly linked with a summer exit from the Ligue 1 giants despite their being only a handful of clubs who could realistically afford a player who one day looks destined to win the Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid have been strongly mentioned as suitors, while the player has fuelled talk of a move to Anfield in the past by admitting his admiration for both Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

However, in a simple tweet the young forward shown in the club’s newly released kit, Mbappe has appeared to underline his commitment to his side ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The 20-year-old, who scored 33 league goals in 29 games last season, tweeted the club’s slogan, ‘Ici c’est Paris’ – ‘this is Paris’ – followed by ‘19/20’.

The message should – for the time being at least – put an end to speculation linking him with either Liverpool or Real Madrid, especially given the player’s remarks at the end of season Ligue 1 awards dinner in May.

Mbappe said: “This is a very important moment for me, I am arriving at maybe the first or second turning point in my career.

“I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility.

“Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.”

Spanish daily Marca last week claimed that Mbappe had made clear his desire to leave Paris, deciding that his long-term future lies away from PSG – reports that were given further accreditation by a relative of the player, who suggested Real Madrid were the logical next step for the World Cup winner.

It has been suggested that PSG will keep hold of the striker for at least one more season and either sell him next summer for a huge fee or lose him the following year for a lower fee.