Kylian Mbappe has banked an incredible signing-on bonus after finally completing his ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid on a free transfer.

In one of the biggest transfers in recent years, the France skipper has penned a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu in what has been one of the worse-kept secrets in football.

The 25-year-old will officially complete his switch when his PSG contract runs out on June 30.

While Real have not paid a transfer fee, Mbappe’s arrival still comes at a huge cost with the forward banking a whopping signing-on fee of £128million.

He becomes the highest-paid player in the Real squad, ahead of the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Indeed, his deal will net him a cool £12.8m per season while Mbappe will also secure a large percentage of his image rights.

Real Madrid have been chasing the Frenchman since he burst onto the scene while at Monaco, but have finally got their man in one of the most protracted transfer chases ever.

Dream come true for Real new boy Mbappe

Following the announcement of his move, Mbappe said: “This is a dream come true, I’m so happy and proud to join the club of my dreams.

“Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!”

Mbappe spent seven years at PSG, having signed in a £165m deal in 2017 – a fee that was only eclipsed by Neymar’s £222m arrival in Paris that same summer.

The French giants actually turned down a £188m offer for Mbappe from Real back in 2021, with the forward instead penning a new three-year contract to remain at the Ligue 1 club.

However, over the last year, Mbappe’s relationship with PSG has soured and he revealed last year that this would be his last in Paris.

Mbappe will join Brazilian sensation Endrick in moving to the Bernabeu this summer, adding to the wealth of their attacking talent already at the club.