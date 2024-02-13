Kylian Mbappe: Bombshell report names Liverpool, Arsenal as most likely PL suitors after striker’s camp ‘reaches out’

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is likely to be on the move this summer

Liverpool and Arsenal have overtaken Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League, with a report providing a detailed look at the attacker’s situation.

Mbappe was dropped from the Paris Saint-Germain first team at the start of the season after revealing he would not be extending his contract with the French giants, with his current terms set to expire in June. Mbappe was forced to train with the club’s ‘B team’, which included players who were up for sale.

After sit down talks between Mbappe and PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the situation was resolved and the deadly striker returned to the starting eleven.

It was thought that Mbappe would pen a contract extension with PSG that would include a release clause, in order to protect his transfer value. But such a deal has never materialised, with the France captain now preparing to move on in the summer.

Real Madrid, as always, are considered the frontrunners to land Mbappe. The Spanish titans are known for their ability to sign the world’s best players and club president Florentino Perez is a huge fan of the 25-year-old goalscorer.

But on Monday, it emerged that Madrid are struggling to finalise a contract with Mbappe’s mother and agent, Fayza Lamari.

DON’T MISS: ‘Extremely confident’ – Big update on Liverpool stealing excellent coach from Prem rivals amid Man City interest

This has given the Premier League’s biggest clubs hope of pulling off a transfer coup and bringing arguably the world’s best player to England.

According to an update from The Independent, while Man Utd and Chelsea have been linked with blockbuster moves for Mbappe, Liverpool and Arsenal are the English teams best-placed to snare him.

Liverpool, Arsenal offered chance to sign Kylian Mbappe

The report reveals that Mbappe’s entourage ‘reached out’ to Liverpool last year to discuss a possible move to Anfield. Lamari is understood to be a fan of the Reds and would like to see her son play for them one day.

Unfortunately for the Liverpool faithful, their club had to turn down Mbappe’s approach as they would have to break their financial structure to bring him in.

It is a similar situation for Arsenal. Mbappe would ‘willingly join’ the Gunners as he believes Mikel Arteta has done a great job there, while also being keen to emulate compatriot Thierry Henry.

But Arsenal’s best-paid players earn less than £300k a week, far less than what Mbappe demands. This shows how Arsenal would struggle to strike a contract agreement with Mbappe and his camp.

The report goes on to explain how the 2018 World Cup winner actually does not have too many options to leave PSG, despite his world-class ability. If this situation continues then he will simply have to lower his salary expectations – which could bring Liverpool and Arsenal back into the picture.

READ MORE: Expensive Arsenal signing has ‘exhausted patience’ of Arteta with summer exit ‘more than probable’