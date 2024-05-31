Kylian Mbappe: Date booked in for Real Madrid welcoming ceremony

Real Madrid are set to announce the signing of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are reportedly set to unveil Kylian Mbappe as their new superstar signing on Monday – just 48 hours after the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will hope to lift their sixth UCL title in the last 10 years when they face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on Saturday night.

Once that is over, it’s thought that Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid will be quickly confirmed.

L’Equipe reports that Los Blancos will officially welcome Mbappe to the club on Monday, before the start of his international commitments with France at the Euros this summer.

Mbappe met with fans during a training season with the France team on Thursday, when he signed one lucky person’s Real Madrid shirt – suggesting that the deal will be completed in the very near future.

The 25-year-old forward’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain officially expires on June 30th but it seems that Madrid are keen to announce his signing as soon as possible.

He will join the Spanish giants in what has been described as ‘the most expensive free transfer in history’ due to his sky-high wages.

Mbappe currently earns around £1.2m per week with PSG, but reports suggest that he will take a pay cut to secure his move to the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe eyes Champions League glory with Real Madrid

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco as an 18 year old in 2017 for a fee €180m (£153m) including add-ons – making him the most expensive teenager in football history.

He went on to make 308 appearances for the French giants, scoring an incredible 258 goals and making 108 assists, giving him an average of 1.19 goal contributions per match.

Mbappe helped PSG to win 15 major trophies but ultimately, was never able to lift an ever-elusive Champions League title – something he will no doubt be desperate to do with Real Madrid.

If he can replicate the kind of numbers he’s achieved with PSG for the Spanish club then they may well go on to dominate European football for years to come.

Real Madrid fans now have very little time to wait before Mbappe’s move is officially confirmed, if L’Equipe’s report is to be believed.

