Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has publicly given his verdict on Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, while the French star’s private comments on Liverpool ace Ibrahima Konate have also been revealed in the Spanish media.

Liverpool star Konate and Bayern ace Upamecano are two of the centre-backs on Madrid’s radar for 2026. While Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Upamecano will become a free agent next summer when his current deal with Bayern Munich ends.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid are keen on a summer deal for Konate, who, though, has been handed a new contract offer from Liverpool, according to French publication L’Equipe.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Real Madrid’s interest in Upamecano, who, along with Konate, is a France international team-mate of Mbappe.

The Madrid striker has been speaking to the media ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Thursday, and the former Paris Saint-Germain star has been singing Upamecano’s praises.

Marca quotes Mbappe as saying about Upamecano: “He’s doing very well, he’s very confident, full of self-assurance.

“He’s in the debate about who is the best defender in the world. For me, he’s one of those dominant defenders.

“He’s capable of running with the forwards, of winning duels. He’s a tactical asset.

“He’s at a great club, Bayern, there aren’t many better… But there are better ones (smiles).

“I’m not going to say anything, I’m not going to get into that debate, out of respect for his club and for him because I know that if I say something, he’ll be under more pressure, but when you talk about a player of this calibre, all the clubs will be on the lookout to sign him.”

READ NEXT 🔴 30m reasons for Real Madrid to rejoice as Tottenham ‘go all out’ for Japan star

What Kylian Mbappe has told Real Madrid about Ibrahima Konate

While Mbappe has gone public with his admiration of Upamecano, the striker has also spoken highly of Liverpool ace Konate internally at Madrid.

E-Noticies reported this week that Mbappe has told Madrid to sign Konate after playing against him in the Champions League at Anfield last week.

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has claimed that the French striker has internally endorsed the signings of both Upamecano and Konate.

“Mbappe has spoken very highly of Konate and Upamecano at Real Madrid, even admitting that they are two of the players who are currently ‘the best in the world in their position’”, according to the report.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona threat, Vinicius Junior price-tag

In other news, a Real Madrid target has named bitter rivals Barcelona as his ‘favourite’ club.

Real Madrid are said to have set a price-tag on Vinicius Junior, with Manchester City keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Brazil international forward.

And finally, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, about the chances of Chelsea convincing Real Madrid not to sign Nico Paz from Como in the summer of 2026.