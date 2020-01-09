Kylian Mbappe has offered a solid update on his future with PSG and amid claims he will move to either Liverpool or Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital could be coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.

“Buying this calibre of player is difficult,” said Klopp. “I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

Furthermore, Spanish newspaper El Desmarque insists Liverpool’s owners FSG have ‘categorically ruled out’ a move for the forward, deeming the package to sign him as ‘too expensive and not falling in line with their transfer strategy’.

However, those astronomical fees needed to prise Mbappe away from PSG don’t appear to have put off Real Madrid, with reports in Spain suggesting the World Cup winner’s mother and agent has told the French side that her son will not be extending his current contract with the club and could be on the move in the summer.

And with his contract at the Parc des Princes due to expire in 2022, the France striker was asked about a possible contract extension after scoring one and then almost netting a sensational Rabona from 20 yards in PSG’s 6-1 victory over Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday.

“I simply want to play football and focus on the season,” Mbappe said.

“It is January, it’s the start of the final sprint where there are titles to play for. Therefore it’s not the moment to make waves.”

Mbappe, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, added: “The club is calm and serene, everyone is pulling in the same direction, so talking about things that are off the pitch is not very realistic and not very beneficial for the team.”

Spanish newspaper Sport claim PSG will allow him to move on this summer if he continues to reject a new deal and anyone meets their €400m (£342m) valuation – a fee that would, quite literally, smash the current world record fee; the €222m PSG themselves paid for Neymar in summer 2017.

But claims about his transfer fee appear to mean nothing to the player, who was quoted by France24: “I am a footballer, not an accountant. I play, I do my job. I try to help my team.

“If I am the most expensive player in the world, everything is fine.”

Mbappe furthered rumours he could be Anfield-bound over the Christmas period when he responded on social media to Trent Alexander-Arnold mimicking his celebration during Liverpool’s handsome win over Leicester on Boxing Day.