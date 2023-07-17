After competing for the Premier League title in 2022/23, Arsenal and Manchester City boast some of the most valuable players in world football.

But Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham don’t have a single player in the list of the 11 most valuable footballers.

Real Madrid dominate the list as they have four representatives, while players from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli also make the cut.

Using Transfermarkt’s valuations, we’ve taken a look at the 11 most valuable footballers in the world in 2023.

15= Rodri – €100m

15= Declan Rice – €100m

15= Lautaro Martinez – €100m

15= Rodrygo – €100m

Rodrygo came through the youth ranks at Santos before joining Real Madrid in a €45million deal in the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old has already had some brilliant moments in his Madrid career, including a brace in their Champions League semi-final comeback against Manchester City in 2022 and another brace in the 2023 Copa del Rey final.

“We don’t know [Rodrygo’s] ceiling,” Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said in 2023. “It’s hard to say. He’s a very elegant player, he can score goals, and he’s progressing in a spectacular way.”

15= Federico Valverde – €100m

Valverde joined Real Madrid from Uruguayan side Penarol in a €5million deal in 2016 and initially turned out for Castilla, the club’s reserve team.

The versatile midfielder has since become one of the first names on Ancelotti’s team sheet due to his tireless work rate and selfless attitude.

He’s played a key role in Madrid’s recent success, assisting the winning goal in their Champions League final win over Liverpool before scoring a brace in the 2022 Club World Cup final.

The 24-year-old has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal, but he is reportedly settled in Spain and Madrid aren’t looking to sell him.

15= Pedri – €100m

After lighting up Spain’s second division with Las Palmas, Pedri joined Barcelona for just €5million in the summer of 2020.

He enjoyed a sensational debut season at Camp Nou and was rewarded with the Golden Boy Award and the Kopa Trophy in 2021.

The 20-year-old midfielder has now made over 100 first-team appearances for Barcelona and has also represented Spain in two major tournaments.

“He reminds me a lot of Andres Iniesta,” Xavi said. “If we’re talking about pure talent, Pedri is the best [prospect] in the world. He is a wonderful player. I haven’t seen many talents like him.”

9= Phil Foden – €110m

One of four England internationals on this list, Foden came through Manchester City’s academy and made his first-team debut at the age of 17.

He has gone from strength to strength under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, developing into one of the world’s most exciting talents.

The 23-year-old already boasts a remarkable trophy haul, having won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Champions League and two PFA Young Player of the Year awards.

9= Harry Kane – €110m

9= Jamal Musiala – €110m

Bayern Munich pulled off a sensational coup when they signed a 16-year-old Musiala from Chelsea for a mere €200,000 in the summer of 2019.

He’s since become a key player for Bayern, making over 100 first-team appearances and scoring the goal that secured their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in 2022/23.

Despite representing England at Under-21 level, the midfielder switched international allegiance to Germany and won their Player of the Year award in 2022.

6= Victor Osimhen – €120m

Osimhen became a Napoli legend in 2022/23 after scoring 31 goals in all competitions and spearheading the club to their first Serie A title in over three decades.

He has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in recent months but Napoli will only entertain bids that exceed his market value.

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain,” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told Mediaset.

“If Nasser Al Khelaifi [PSG president] wants to send in a bid around €200million… we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here.”

6= Bukayo Saka – €120m

Having been valued at €35million in the summer of 2020, Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise to become one of the most highly-rated players in world football.

The Arsenal academy graduate registered 25 direct goal contributions in the Premier League in 2022/23 and also starred for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

He recently committed his long-term future to the Gunners by signing a £300,000-a-week contract to remain at the Emirates until 2027.

4= Vinicius Junior – €150m

After missing out on Neymar, Real Madrid fought off competition from Barcelona to sign Vinicius from Flamengo in a €46million deal in 2018.

The Brazil international initially struggled to adapt to life in Spain, but he is now flourishing under Ancelotti and has established himself as the star man at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He scored the winning goal in the 2022 Champions League final and also netted a brace against Al-Hilal in the 2022 Club World Cup final.

“Right now, I think he is the most decisive player in the world,” Ancelotti said in 2023. “Everything he does is a dribble away from a defender, an assist or a goal, and he does it for the full 90 minutes – he just never stops.”

4= Jude Bellingham – €150m

The youngest player on this list, Bellingham developed into of one the best midfielders in Europe during his time at Borussia Dortmund and also won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2022/23.

While Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all wanted to bring the 20-year-old back to his native England, Real Madrid won the race for his signature in 2023.

The deal is understood to be worth an initial €103million but it could reach €133million with add-ons, which would make him the most expensive British player of all time.