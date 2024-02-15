Kylian Mbappe exit wounds Chelsea as Ornstein confirms PSG plan to destroy Pochettino dream

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly desperate to sign Chelsea striker target Victor Osimhen to replace outgoing superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has now informed PSG of his decision to leave the club as a free agent, with his contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire in June.

As a result, the boss of the French club Luis Enrique will be forced into signing a new striker in the summer and according to reputed transfer journalist David Ornstein, Osimhen is at the top of his shortlist.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Osimhen is Chelsea’s top summer target as Mauricio Pochettino aims to take the Londoners back to the top of the Premier League.

The news that PSG are set to intensify their pursuit of the Napoli goal machine therefore comes as a major blow to Chelsea’s transfer plans.

Osimhen is considered to be one of the best strikers in the world. He scored a stunning 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season and has eight in 18 games so far this term.

EXCLUSIVE: Conor Gallagher: Chelsea exit chances rated and new contract hopes assessed as asking price splits suitors

PSG to rival Chelsea for Victor Osimhen

Ornstein has confirmed that Osimhen is ‘on PSG’s shortlist to replace Mbappe’ and is the ‘leading candidate’ to fill the huge void that will be left by him.

On X, Ornstein wrote: “Victor Osimhen features prominently on Paris Saint-Germain list to replace Kylian Mbappe.

“PSG have been preparing for Mbappe’s exit since the summer and stepped up multiple discussions in January to be ready for June.

“Osimhen is a strong contender.”

PSG already have forwards such as Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele and Marco Asensio in their ranks but Enrique is clearly keen on bringing in Osimhen.

Napoli certainly won’t let their star player leave on the cheap, however. Osimhen recently penned a new contract with the Serie A side which includes a £111m release clause.

As a result, the Nigeria international’s suitors must pay that fee to have any chance of signing him in the summer.

With that in mind, PSG look set to battle Chelsea for Osimhen at the end of the season. If both clubs match his release clause, it will be up to the player to choose between the European giants.

DON’T MISS: West Ham tipped to appoint former Chelsea manager as David Moyes exit talk ramps up