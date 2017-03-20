Kylian Mbappe gives level-headed response to Man Utd links

Kylian Mbappe has taken a calm approach to questions he has become Manchester United’s top transfer target this summer.

The Monaco forward, 18, has really caught the eye this season and was on target twice at the weekend against Caen to take his tally to 19 goals for the season and 14 in his past 12 games.

His form for the Ligue 1 pacesetters has seen him linked with a £51million switch to Old Trafford, with some reports suggesting he is top of the club’s transfer wishlist, ahead of Antoine Griezmann.

But when asked if he’s read the reports, Mbappe said: “Sorry, but I do not look at what the English press say. I remain very calm around this attention I get.

“I get up in the morning and I go to practice like everyone else. I try to work to improve myself every day and I try to do on the pitch what I do during the training sessions.

“For now, it works well.”

Mbappe has earned rave reviews this season as Monaco have progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals, with the player drawing comparisons to former Arsenal, Barcelona and Monaco star Thierry Henry.

But Mbappe insists he intends to remain level-headed.

“I would not say that what I do is extraordinary. I would just say that I am able to do what I know best. I would not say it’s extraordinary,” he added.

“Extraordinary is a player who can score 60 goals. There are not a lot. Otherwise I think we would overuse the term.

“I would not say it’s amazing but I’m on a good run.”