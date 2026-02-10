Real Madrid superstar ‘happier under Alonso than Arbeloa’ as stunning €75m summer transfer ON

It’s being reported that Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe was ‘happier’ when Xabi Alonso was in charge at the Bernabeu than he currently is with his replacement Alvaro Arbeloa, while a €75million swoop for a top Premier League star could be on.

The LaLiga giants have cut the gap to leaders Barcelona since Arbeloa took over from Alonso, with the former Castilla boss winning all four of his league fixtures in charge so far.

However, not everyone has been happy with life under the Spaniard at Real Madrid, and Arbeloa was also heavily criticised for the Copa del Rey loss to Albacete and the Champions League defeat to Benfica.

Mbappe not warming to Arbeloa

Indeed, Cadena Cope (as relayed by Football Espana) reports that Alonso’s backers in the dressing room, of which Mbappe was one, were far happier working under the former Bayer Leverkusen chief.

It was notable that Mbappe, who spoke to the press the week after Alonso’s sacking, gave a strong defence of the Spanish coach’s work, claiming that Alonso would be ‘a fantastic manager’ in the future.

However, it appears that Mbappe’s views are in the minority, with many feeling that Arbeloa has actually improved the atmosphere around the club and the training ground.

It’s claimed that some of Mbappe’s gripes stem from some of his tactical instructions not exactly inspiring his players, despite results mostly being positive.

It remains to be seen whether the sometimes outspoken Mbappe will go public with any of his concerns, especially if Real keep winning, although they face some big challenges ahead.

A home clash with Real Sociedad awaits this weekend before a repeat of their loss to Benfica in the Champions League, as the two clubs play for a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Big Tonali offer being prepped

Real Madrid are preparing to submit an ‘initial offer’ worth €75m for a ‘complete’ Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali,with Fabrizio Romano confirming Los Blancos are in the market for an addition in that position.

Italian outlet TuttoJuve have brought news of Real Madrid being ‘ready to submit an initial offer exceeding €75 million’ for the in-demand Italy international.

The 25-year-old has become a hot topic of late, with Manchester United and Arsenal both weighing up a summer swoop.

And Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has done little to quell the noise regarding his client. Indeed, he has only added to the speculation with his recent comments when speaking to Tuttosport.

“We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer,” said Riso. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do.”

Aside from claiming Real Madrid are gearing up to bid €75m-plus, it was noted Los Blancos view Tonali as ‘a complete player: intensity, playmaking ability, physical strength, and the ability to dictate the pace.’

However, it was acknowledged Newcastle would scoff at a bid worth just €75m / £65m), and that Real Madrid would likely have to bump up the numbers if serious about sealing a deal.

Endrick agent makes reacts to permanent exit talk

The agent for Brazilian striker Endrick has reacted to speculation that a permanent transfer to Lyon could be on the cards for his client this summer.

After arriving at the Bernabeu in 2024 in a deal worth €72m (£63m, $86m) after add-ons, Endrick was given plenty of opportunities by Carlo Ancelotti to shine.

However, the departure of Ancelotti and the arrival of Xabi Alonso as his replacement saw the teenager’s game time limited, leading to Real allowing the 19-year-old to leave on loan.

His impact in France, though, has been immediate. After grabbing an assist on his debut, Endrick soon hit the headlines with a brilliant hat-trick in his second appearance for the Ligue 1 side as they recorded a 5-2 win away at Metz.

And with five goals and that single assist across his six appearances in France so far, suggestions have now been growing that a permanent switch could be on the cards.

However, the Brazil international’s agent has made it clear that a permanent transfer to the Groupama Stadium is not under consideration, making it clear his client expects to return to the Bernabeu next season.

He told Win Win: “Endrick was loaned to Lyon for six months. The decision has already been made and Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

“There is no ambiguity and no secret about this. The agreement is only a loan, with no option to buy, so Endrick will return.

“What will happen next season? I cannot predict that, but I can tell you that at the end of this season, Endrick will once again be a Real Madrid player.”

More Real Madrid news: Rudiger to Tottenham; Vinicius touted for Man Utd

Antonio Rudiger is open to a return to England this summer, with intermediaries already sounding out Premier League clubs about a potential deal for the Real Madrid defender, and TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are among his potential suitors.

Elsewhere, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes that his old club will be able to attract ‘big names’ like Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, if they continue on their current path under Michael Carrick.